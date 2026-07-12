Eric Wagaman And Mets Play Red Sox On July 12
Eric Wagaman and the New York Mets will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wagaman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wagaman is hitting for a .194 BA, .306 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle (5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.