Eric Wagaman And Mets Play Red Sox On July 12

Wagaman is hitting for a .194 BA, .306 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored three runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.

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