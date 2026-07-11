Eric Wagaman And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 11
Eric Wagaman and his New York Mets will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wagaman has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wagaman is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .429 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last action (on July 4 against the Braves) he went 1 for 2.
Eduardo Rivera will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.