Eric Wagaman And Mets Face Braves On July 4

Wagaman is hitting for a .192 BA, .276 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his last action (on June 28 against the Phillies) he went 0 for 3.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.