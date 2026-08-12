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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Play Royals On Aug. 12

Eric Lauer will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lauer has +130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 6-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, Aug. 5 when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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