Eric Lauer And Dodgers Play Royals On Aug. 12

Lauer is 6-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, Aug. 5 when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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