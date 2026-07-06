Eric Lauer And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 6

Lauer is 4-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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