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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 18

Eric Lauer will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lauer has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 7-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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