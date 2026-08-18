Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 18

Lauer is 7-6 with a 4.67 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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