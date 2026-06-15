Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Rays On June 15

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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