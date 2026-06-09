Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 9

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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