Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 22

Lauer is 4-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday, July 7 when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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