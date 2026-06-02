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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 2

Eric Lauer will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lauer has +124 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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