Eric Lauer And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On June 2

Lauer is 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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