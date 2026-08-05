Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 5

Lauer is 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.