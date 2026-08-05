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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 5

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Lauer has -111 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lauer is 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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