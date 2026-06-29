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Eric Lauer
Los Angeles Dodgers

Eric Lauer

Los Angeles Dodgers • #33 RP

Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 29

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lauer has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lauer is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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