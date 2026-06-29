Eric Lauer And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 29

Lauer is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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