Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 5
Eric Lauer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lauer has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lauer is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.