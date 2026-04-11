Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 11

Lauer is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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