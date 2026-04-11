Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 11
Eric Lauer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 11 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Lauer has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lauer is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.