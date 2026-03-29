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Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays

Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays • #56 RP

Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Athletics On March 29

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Lauer has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lauer went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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