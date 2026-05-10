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Eric Lauer
Toronto Blue Jays

Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays • #56 RP

Eric Lauer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Angels On May 10

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:37 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lauer is 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Lauer

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