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Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants

Eric Haase

San Francisco Giants • #18 C

Eric Haase And Giants Face Rockies On July 4

Eric Haase and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Haase has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Haase is hitting for a .182 BA, .239 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored eight runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent action (on June 29 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0 for 3.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Haase

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