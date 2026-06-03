Eric Haase And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 3
Eric Haase and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Haase has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Haase is hitting for a .286 BA, .324 OBP and .629 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .953 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
The Brewers have not named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.