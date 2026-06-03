Eric Haase And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 3

Haase is hitting for a .286 BA, .324 OBP and .629 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .953 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starter.

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