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Eric Haase
San Francisco Giants

Eric Haase

San Francisco Giants • #18 C

Eric Haase And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 1

Eric Haase and the San Francisco Giants will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Haase has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Haase is hitting for a .281 BA, .303 OBP and .625 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (2-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eric Haase

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