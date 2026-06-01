Eric Haase And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 1

Haase is hitting for a .281 BA, .303 OBP and .625 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (2-1) out to make his second start of the season.

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