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Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Endy Rodriguez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #13 C

Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Play Rockies On June 19

Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is hitting for a .267 BA, .413 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 19.7% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 10 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Rodriguez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Endy Rodriguez

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