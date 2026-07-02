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Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Endy Rodriguez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #13 C

Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 2

Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is hitting for a .270 BA, .398 OBP and .472 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Rodriguez has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Endy Rodriguez

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