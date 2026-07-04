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Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Endy Rodriguez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #13 C

Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Take On Nationals On July 4

Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Rodriguez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is hitting for a .260 BA, .393 OBP and .479 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Rodriguez has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Endy Rodriguez

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