Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 8

Rodriguez is hitting for a .267 BA, .373 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Rodriguez has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.