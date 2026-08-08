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Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates

Endy Rodriguez

Pittsburgh Pirates • #13 C

Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 8

Endy Rodriguez and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the New York Mets at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is hitting for a .267 BA, .373 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Rodriguez has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Endy Rodriguez

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