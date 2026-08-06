Endy Rodriguez And Pirates Face Brewers On Aug. 6

Rodriguez is hitting for a .269 BA, .379 OBP and .477 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 20 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Rodriguez has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Dustin May (5-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.