Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Yankees On July 19

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.