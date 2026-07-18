Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 18
Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.