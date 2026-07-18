Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 18

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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