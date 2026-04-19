Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 19

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.