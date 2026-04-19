FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 19

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News