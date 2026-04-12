Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Take On Rangers On April 12

Sheehan is 2-0 with a 6.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.