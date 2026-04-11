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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 11

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -158 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheehan is 1-0 with an 8.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday, April 3 when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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