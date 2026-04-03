Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Nationals On April 3
Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Sheehan is 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA and six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.