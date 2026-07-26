Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Play Mets On July 26

Sheehan is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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