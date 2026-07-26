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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Play Mets On July 26

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Sheehan has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sheehan is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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