Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 12

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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