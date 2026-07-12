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Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan

Los Angeles Dodgers • #80 RP

Emmet Sheehan And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 12

Emmet Sheehan will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sheehan has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emmet Sheehan

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