FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play White Sox On May 8

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News