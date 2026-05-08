Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play White Sox On May 8

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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