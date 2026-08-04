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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Tigers On Aug. 4

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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