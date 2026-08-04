Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Tigers On Aug. 4

Hancock is 6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.