Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Royals On May 3

Hancock is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.