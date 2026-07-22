Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Reds On July 22

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without giving up a hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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