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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Reds On July 21

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without allowing a hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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