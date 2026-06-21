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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 21

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hancock is 5-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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