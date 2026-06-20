Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 20

Hancock is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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