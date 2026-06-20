Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 20
Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hancock has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hancock is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.