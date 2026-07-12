Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12
Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.