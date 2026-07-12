Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.