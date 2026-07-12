FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hancock is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News