Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 9
Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hancock has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hancock is 6-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.