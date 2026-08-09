Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 9

Hancock is 6-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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