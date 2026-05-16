Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Padres On May 16

Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.