FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Padres On May 16

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hancock is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News