Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Padres On May 15

Hancock is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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