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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Padres On May 15

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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