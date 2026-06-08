FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 8

Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hancock has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News