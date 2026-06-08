Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 8

Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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