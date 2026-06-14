Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Nationals On June 14

Hancock is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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