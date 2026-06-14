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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Nationals On June 14

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Hancock has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hancock is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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