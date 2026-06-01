Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 1

Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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