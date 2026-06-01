Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 1
Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hancock is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up just one hit.
The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.