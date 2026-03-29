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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Face Guardians On March 29

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Hancock has -140 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hancock went 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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