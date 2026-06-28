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Emerson Hancock
Seattle Mariners

Emerson Hancock

Seattle Mariners • #26 RP

Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Guardians On June 28

Emerson Hancock will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hancock has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hancock is 5-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, June 21 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Emerson Hancock

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