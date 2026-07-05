Emerson Hancock And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 5

Hancock is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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