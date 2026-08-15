Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 15
Emerson Hancock will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hancock has -113 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hancock is 6-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.