Emerson Hancock And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 15

Hancock is 6-7 with a 3.35 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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